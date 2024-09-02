Essex Financial Services Inc. Has $812,000 Stock Position in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM)

Essex Financial Services Inc. raised its position in shares of Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM – Free Report) by 49.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,990 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,968 shares during the period. Essex Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Iron Mountain were worth $812,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IRM. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Iron Mountain by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 4,599 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $322,000 after buying an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Iron Mountain during the fourth quarter worth $403,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Iron Mountain during the fourth quarter worth $313,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Iron Mountain by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 163,295 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,427,000 after buying an additional 5,219 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Iron Mountain by 37.8% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 26,023 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,821,000 after buying an additional 7,144 shares in the last quarter. 80.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

IRM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Iron Mountain from $82.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Iron Mountain from $106.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Iron Mountain from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Iron Mountain from $86.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $99.83.

Iron Mountain Stock Performance

Shares of Iron Mountain stock opened at $113.26 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 674.63. Iron Mountain Incorporated has a twelve month low of $56.51 and a twelve month high of $114.93. The stock has a market cap of $33.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 171.61, a P/E/G ratio of 6.78 and a beta of 0.98. The company’s fifty day moving average is $101.52 and its 200 day moving average is $87.10.

Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by ($0.59). The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. Iron Mountain had a net margin of 3.94% and a return on equity of 595.44%. The business’s revenue was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.94 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Iron Mountain Incorporated will post 4.17 EPS for the current year.

Iron Mountain Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be given a dividend of $0.715 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 16th. This represents a $2.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.53%. This is a boost from Iron Mountain’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. Iron Mountain’s dividend payout ratio is 393.95%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Iron Mountain

In other Iron Mountain news, CAO Daniel Borges sold 3,095 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.83, for a total transaction of $268,738.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, COO John Tomovcsik sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $110,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 14,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,540,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Daniel Borges sold 3,095 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.83, for a total transaction of $268,738.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 83,759 shares of company stock valued at $7,588,339. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Iron Mountain Company Profile

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM) is a global leader in information management services. Founded in 1951 and trusted by more than 240,000 customers worldwide, Iron Mountain serves to protect and elevate the power of our customers' work. Through a range of offerings including digital transformation, data centers, secure records storage, information management, asset lifecycle management, secure destruction and art storage and logistics, Iron Mountain helps businesses bring light to their dark data, enabling customers to unlock value and intelligence from their stored digital and physical assets at speed and with security, while helping them meet their environmental goals.

