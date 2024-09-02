Essex Financial Services Inc. Increases Position in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB)

Essex Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Free Report) by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 20,456 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,703 shares during the period. Essex Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Williams Companies were worth $869,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WMB. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP purchased a new position in Williams Companies in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Williams Companies during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Fairman Group LLC purchased a new stake in Williams Companies during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp purchased a new stake in Williams Companies during the first quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, EntryPoint Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Williams Companies during the first quarter valued at about $50,000. 86.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

WMB has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of Williams Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Argus raised shares of Williams Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Williams Companies from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Williams Companies from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn downgraded shares of Williams Companies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Williams Companies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.83.

Williams Companies Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of Williams Companies stock opened at $45.77 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.78 billion, a PE ratio of 19.23, a P/E/G ratio of 6.29 and a beta of 1.05. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $32.49 and a 1-year high of $45.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 0.45 and a quick ratio of 0.39.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The pipeline company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $2.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.46 billion. Williams Companies had a net margin of 27.11% and a return on equity of 16.17%. The company’s revenue was down 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.42 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Williams Companies Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be given a dividend of $0.475 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.15%. Williams Companies’s payout ratio is 79.83%.

About Williams Companies

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, West, and Gas & NGL Marketing Services segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises natural gas pipelines; Transco, Northwest pipeline, MountainWest, and related natural gas storage facilities; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region.

