Essex Financial Services Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR)

Essex Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR – Free Report) by 4.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,936 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 588 shares during the quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF were worth $843,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Stephens Consulting LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF by 58.8% in the 1st quarter. Stephens Consulting LLC now owns 540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Signaturefd LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Retirement Group LLC lifted its stake in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF by 75.0% during the first quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter.

Get First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF alerts:

First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF Stock Up 0.9 %

CIBR stock opened at $59.33 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $56.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.85. The stock has a market cap of $7.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.35 and a beta of 1.00. First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $43.51 and a fifty-two week high of $59.66.

First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF Announces Dividend

First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 27th were paid a dividend of $0.0662 per share. This represents a $0.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 27th.

(Free Report)

The First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (CIBR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Nasdaq CTA Cybersecurity index. The fund tracks a liquidity-weighted index that targets companies engaged in the cybersecurity industry. CIBR was launched on Jul 7, 2015 and is managed by First Trust.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CIBR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.