Essex Financial Services Inc. Purchases 364 Shares of Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF (BATS:SYLD)

Essex Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF (BATS:SYLD – Free Report) by 2.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,734 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 364 shares during the period. Essex Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF were worth $875,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SYLD. Rothschild Investment LLC bought a new stake in Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $11,727,000. Verum Partners LLC increased its holdings in Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF by 1,741.5% during the 2nd quarter. Verum Partners LLC now owns 138,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,464,000 after purchasing an additional 131,086 shares in the last quarter. InterOcean Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF by 63.3% during the 1st quarter. InterOcean Capital Group LLC now owns 229,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,798,000 after purchasing an additional 88,892 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF by 32.0% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 315,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,337,000 after purchasing an additional 76,610 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MONECO Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF by 75.4% during the 1st quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 156,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,498,000 after purchasing an additional 67,481 shares in the last quarter.

Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF Price Performance

Shares of SYLD opened at $71.78 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $69.52 and its 200 day moving average is $69.90. The company has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.91 and a beta of 0.89.

Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF Company Profile

The Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF (SYLD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund offers active exposure to US stocks with attractive cash flow characterized by dividends, shares buybacks and net debt paydown. SYLD was launched on May 14, 2013 and is managed by Cambria.

