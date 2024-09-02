Essex Financial Services Inc. Purchases 38,290 Shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging S.A. (NYSE:AMBP)

Essex Financial Services Inc. grew its position in shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging S.A. (NYSE:AMBP – Free Report) by 29.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 169,142 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 38,290 shares during the quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Ardagh Metal Packaging were worth $575,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Catalina Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging in the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. Balentine LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging in the 4th quarter valued at $64,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging by 34.5% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 19,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 5,009 shares in the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging in the 4th quarter valued at $86,000. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging in the 1st quarter valued at $91,000. Institutional investors own 16.93% of the company’s stock.

Ardagh Metal Packaging Stock Performance

NYSE AMBP opened at $3.58 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.61. Ardagh Metal Packaging S.A. has a 12-month low of $2.57 and a 12-month high of $4.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 124.21. The company has a market cap of $2.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.57, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 0.62.

Ardagh Metal Packaging Dividend Announcement

Ardagh Metal Packaging ( NYSE:AMBP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. Ardagh Metal Packaging had a negative net margin of 1.02% and a positive return on equity of 114.77%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.04 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Ardagh Metal Packaging S.A. will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.17%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 12th. Ardagh Metal Packaging’s dividend payout ratio is -285.71%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently weighed in on AMBP. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging from $4.50 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 8th. UBS Group downgraded shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $5.00 to $3.75 in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging from $3.95 to $4.25 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.67.

Ardagh Metal Packaging Company Profile

Ardagh Metal Packaging SA, together with its subsidiaries, supplies consumer metal beverage cans in Europe, the United States, and Brazil. Its products are used in various end-use categories, including beer, carbonated soft drinks, energy drinks, hard seltzers, juices, pre-mixed cocktails, teas, sparkling waters, and wine.

