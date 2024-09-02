Essex Financial Services Inc. Raises Stake in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:JEPQ)

Essex Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:JEPQ – Free Report) by 6.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,954 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 690 shares during the quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF were worth $608,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Comerica Bank raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 30.2% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 75,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,095,000 after acquiring an additional 17,500 shares in the last quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 4.4% in the first quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 6,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $367,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 35.4% in the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,162,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,497,000 after acquiring an additional 303,680 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 35,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,760,000 after acquiring an additional 2,268 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Western Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 15.2% in the second quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $798,000 after acquiring an additional 1,893 shares in the last quarter.

JEPQ stock opened at $54.08 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $53.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.64. The company has a market capitalization of $15.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.10 and a beta of -0.84. JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF has a 1-year low of $44.95 and a 1-year high of $56.18.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 1st were issued a $0.4268 dividend. This is an increase from JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.42. This represents a $5.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.47%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 1st.

The J.P. Morgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively-managed fund of US large-cap companies from the Nasdaq-100 Index, assessed and managed using ESG factors and a proprietary data science driven investment approach.

