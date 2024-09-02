Essex Financial Services Inc. Raises Stock Position in Global X U.S. Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PFFD)

Essex Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in Global X U.S. Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PFFD – Free Report) by 2.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 39,671 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Essex Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Global X U.S. Preferred ETF were worth $781,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV raised its stake in shares of Global X U.S. Preferred ETF by 41.2% in the 2nd quarter. Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV now owns 985,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,395,000 after acquiring an additional 287,689 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Global X U.S. Preferred ETF by 16.0% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 85,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,681,000 after acquiring an additional 11,765 shares during the period. IFG Advisory LLC increased its stake in Global X U.S. Preferred ETF by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 17,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $345,000 after buying an additional 1,171 shares during the period. Ridgewood Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Global X U.S. Preferred ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Finally, Breakwater Capital Group increased its stake in Global X U.S. Preferred ETF by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. Breakwater Capital Group now owns 12,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,000 after buying an additional 1,054 shares during the period.

Global X U.S. Preferred ETF stock opened at $20.27 on Monday. Global X U.S. Preferred ETF has a 12-month low of $17.37 and a 12-month high of $20.43. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $19.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.81.

The Global X U.S. Preferred ETF (PFFD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US preferred stocks, selected and weighted by market value. PFFD was launched on Sep 11, 2017 and is managed by Global X.

