Essex Financial Services Inc. Raises Stock Position in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

Essex Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Free Report) by 7.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,916 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the period. Essex Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $947,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Marriott International by 31.9% during the 2nd quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 54,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,268,000 after acquiring an additional 13,288 shares during the period. Nilsine Partners LLC lifted its stake in Marriott International by 30.5% during the 2nd quarter. Nilsine Partners LLC now owns 3,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $735,000 after acquiring an additional 711 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Marriott International by 35.8% during the 2nd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 2,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $606,000 after acquiring an additional 667 shares during the period. Graypoint LLC lifted its stake in Marriott International by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 2,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $518,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the period. Finally, Lafayette Investments Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Marriott International by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. Lafayette Investments Inc. now owns 1,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $393,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the period. 70.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Marriott International alerts:

Marriott International Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of MAR opened at $234.69 on Monday. Marriott International, Inc. has a 12-month low of $180.75 and a 12-month high of $260.57. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $232.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $239.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.22, a P/E/G ratio of 5.51 and a beta of 1.60.

Marriott International Dividend Announcement

Marriott International ( NASDAQ:MAR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $2.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.49 by $0.01. Marriott International had a net margin of 12.01% and a negative return on equity of 239.60%. The firm had revenue of $6.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.47 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.26 earnings per share. Marriott International’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Marriott International, Inc. will post 9.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be given a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 16th. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.07%. Marriott International’s payout ratio is currently 26.01%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Marriott International from $235.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Susquehanna assumed coverage on shares of Marriott International in a research note on Friday, June 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $255.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Marriott International from $248.00 to $238.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Marriott International from $252.00 to $245.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Marriott International from $263.00 to $254.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $244.44.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on MAR

About Marriott International

(Free Report)

Marriott International, Inc engages in operating, franchising, and licensing hotel, residential, timeshare, and other lodging properties worldwide. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, The Luxury Collection, W Hotels, St. Regis, EDITION, Bvlgari, Marriott Hotels, Sheraton, Westin, Autograph Collection, Renaissance Hotels, Le Méridien, Delta Hotels by Marriott, Tribute Portfolio, Gaylord Hotels, Design Hotels, Marriott Executive Apartments, Apartments by Marriott Bonvoy, Courtyard by Marriott, Fairfield by Marriott, Residence Inn by Marriott, SpringHill Suites by Marriott, Four Points by Sheraton, TownePlace Suites by Marriott, Aloft Hotels, AC Hotels by Marriott, Moxy Hotels, Element Hotels, Protea Hotels by Marriott, and City Express by Marriott brand names, as well as operates residences, timeshares, and yachts.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MAR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Marriott International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marriott International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.