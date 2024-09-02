Essex Financial Services Inc. Sells 110 Shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK)

Essex Financial Services Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK – Free Report) by 4.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,398 shares of the company’s stock after selling 110 shares during the quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF were worth $754,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF during the second quarter worth about $25,000. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF in the first quarter worth about $30,000. Rothschild Investment LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF in the second quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Scarborough Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000.

Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF stock opened at $314.67 on Monday. Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $218.10 and a 12-month high of $330.36. The company has a market cap of $20.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.92 and a beta of 1.28. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $311.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $296.44.

Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF Profile

The Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (MGK) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Mega Growth index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Mega Cap Growth Index. The index selects stocks from the top 70% of investable market capitalization based on growth factors. MGK was launched on Dec 17, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

