Essex Financial Services Inc. Sells 2,034 Shares of Sabine Royalty Trust (NYSE:SBR)

Essex Financial Services Inc. lessened its stake in Sabine Royalty Trust (NYSE:SBR – Free Report) by 17.0% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 9,923 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 2,034 shares during the period. Essex Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Sabine Royalty Trust were worth $642,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Olistico Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Sabine Royalty Trust in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Family Firm Inc. bought a new stake in Sabine Royalty Trust in the second quarter valued at about $48,000. Creekmur Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Sabine Royalty Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $147,000. TCG Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Sabine Royalty Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $296,000. Finally, Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Sabine Royalty Trust in the second quarter valued at about $302,000. Institutional investors own 15.81% of the company’s stock.
Sabine Royalty Trust Stock Performance
Shares of Sabine Royalty Trust stock opened at $64.24 on Monday. Sabine Royalty Trust has a 1 year low of $55.60 and a 1 year high of $72.50. The business has a 50-day moving average of $63.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $63.54.
Sabine Royalty Trust Increases Dividend
The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th were issued a $0.451 dividend. This is an increase from Sabine Royalty Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $5.41 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 15th. Sabine Royalty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 93.92%.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Sabine Royalty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th.
About Sabine Royalty Trust
Sabine Royalty Trust holds royalty and mineral interests in various producing oil and gas properties in the United States. Its royalty and mineral interests include landowner's royalties, overriding royalty interests, minerals, production payments, and other similar non-participatory interest in certain producing and proved undeveloped oil and gas properties located in Florida, Louisiana, Mississippi, New Mexico, Oklahoma, and Texas.
