Essex Financial Services Inc. Sells 2,034 Shares of Sabine Royalty Trust (NYSE:SBR)

Essex Financial Services Inc. lessened its stake in Sabine Royalty Trust (NYSE:SBR – Free Report) by 17.0% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 9,923 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 2,034 shares during the period. Essex Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Sabine Royalty Trust were worth $642,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Olistico Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Sabine Royalty Trust in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Family Firm Inc. bought a new stake in Sabine Royalty Trust in the second quarter valued at about $48,000. Creekmur Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Sabine Royalty Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $147,000. TCG Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Sabine Royalty Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $296,000. Finally, Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Sabine Royalty Trust in the second quarter valued at about $302,000. Institutional investors own 15.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Sabine Royalty Trust alerts:

Sabine Royalty Trust Stock Performance

Shares of Sabine Royalty Trust stock opened at $64.24 on Monday. Sabine Royalty Trust has a 1 year low of $55.60 and a 1 year high of $72.50. The business has a 50-day moving average of $63.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $63.54.

Sabine Royalty Trust Increases Dividend

Sabine Royalty Trust ( NYSE:SBR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The energy company reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Sabine Royalty Trust had a return on equity of 1,098.84% and a net margin of 96.63%. The company had revenue of $22.78 million during the quarter.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th were issued a $0.451 dividend. This is an increase from Sabine Royalty Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $5.41 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 15th. Sabine Royalty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 93.92%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Sabine Royalty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th.

View Our Latest Analysis on SBR

About Sabine Royalty Trust

(Free Report)

Sabine Royalty Trust holds royalty and mineral interests in various producing oil and gas properties in the United States. Its royalty and mineral interests include landowner's royalties, overriding royalty interests, minerals, production payments, and other similar non-participatory interest in certain producing and proved undeveloped oil and gas properties located in Florida, Louisiana, Mississippi, New Mexico, Oklahoma, and Texas.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SBR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sabine Royalty Trust (NYSE:SBR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Sabine Royalty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sabine Royalty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.