Essex Financial Services Inc. Sells 398 Shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYG)

Essex Financial Services Inc. lessened its stake in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYG – Free Report) by 5.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,585 shares of the company’s stock after selling 398 shares during the quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF were worth $638,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. True Vision MN LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $294,000. CreativeOne Wealth LLC bought a new stake in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF during the first quarter worth $254,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 7,466.6% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 175,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,243,000 after purchasing an additional 172,703 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its stake in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 70.6% in the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 22,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,999,000 after purchasing an additional 9,479 shares during the period. Finally, Cooper Financial Group increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 25,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,263,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the last quarter.
SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF Trading Up 0.8 %
Shares of NYSEARCA MDYG opened at $87.02 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $85.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $84.53. SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF has a 1-year low of $64.67 and a 1-year high of $89.30. The firm has a market cap of $3.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.50 and a beta of 1.09.
About SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF
SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF, before expenses, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Mid Cap 400 Growth Index. The S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics based on: sales growth; earnings change to price, and momentum.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF
- Best of the list of Dividend Aristocrats: Build wealth with the aristocrat index
- Don’t Overlook Campbell Soup: Here’s What Could Drive Its Stock
- Natural Gas Prices Continue To Rally, These Stocks Should Benefit
- Birkenstock’s Sudden Slide—Why It Might Be Your Next Big Win
- What is a SEC Filing?
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 8/26 – 8/30
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDYG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYG – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.