Essex Financial Services Inc. Sells 398 Shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYG)

Essex Financial Services Inc. lessened its stake in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYG – Free Report) by 5.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,585 shares of the company’s stock after selling 398 shares during the quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF were worth $638,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. True Vision MN LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $294,000. CreativeOne Wealth LLC bought a new stake in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF during the first quarter worth $254,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 7,466.6% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 175,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,243,000 after purchasing an additional 172,703 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its stake in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 70.6% in the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 22,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,999,000 after purchasing an additional 9,479 shares during the period. Finally, Cooper Financial Group increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 25,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,263,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the last quarter.

Get SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF alerts:

SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of NYSEARCA MDYG opened at $87.02 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $85.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $84.53. SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF has a 1-year low of $64.67 and a 1-year high of $89.30. The firm has a market cap of $3.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.50 and a beta of 1.09.

About SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF, before expenses, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Mid Cap 400 Growth Index. The S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics based on: sales growth; earnings change to price, and momentum.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDYG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.