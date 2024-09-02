Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the technology company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Everbridge from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Everbridge in a research report on Monday, May 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.40.

Get Everbridge alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on EVBG

Everbridge Stock Performance

Insider Activity at Everbridge

Shares of EVBG stock opened at $35.00 on Monday. Everbridge has a 12 month low of $18.50 and a 12 month high of $36.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.44, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.98. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $34.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.33.

In related news, insider Bryan Reed Barney sold 3,276 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.99, for a total transaction of $114,627.24. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 18,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $649,729.31. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Everbridge

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EVBG. Quest Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Everbridge during the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. Paulson & CO. Inc. bought a new position in Everbridge in the 2nd quarter worth about $43,000. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC grew its position in Everbridge by 65.5% in the 2nd quarter. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 2,071 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 820 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. grew its position in Everbridge by 39.9% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. now owns 4,814 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $168,000 after purchasing an additional 1,372 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Syon Capital LLC bought a new position in Everbridge in the 4th quarter worth about $219,000. Institutional investors own 89.95% of the company’s stock.

About Everbridge

(Get Free Report)

Everbridge, Inc engages in the development of software solutions for critical event management and enterprise safety applications that automate and accelerate an organization’s operational response to critical events. Its SaaS-based CEM platform enables customers to aggregate and assess threat data, locate people at risk and responders able to assist, automate the execution of pre-defined communications processes, and track progress on executing response plans.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Everbridge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Everbridge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.