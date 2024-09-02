Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) Shares Sold by Claro Advisors LLC

Claro Advisors LLC cut its stake in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Free Report) by 2.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,778 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 275 shares during the period. Claro Advisors LLC’s holdings in Eversource Energy were worth $555,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Essex Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Eversource Energy by 18.3% in the 2nd quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 23,009 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,305,000 after purchasing an additional 3,557 shares during the last quarter. nVerses Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Eversource Energy in the second quarter valued at approximately $482,000. Graypoint LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Eversource Energy by 6.6% in the second quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 3,740 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $212,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in shares of Eversource Energy by 9.6% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 90,658 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,141,000 after acquiring an additional 7,906 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Eversource Energy by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 257,914 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $14,626,000 after acquiring an additional 8,721 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.99% of the company’s stock.

Eversource Energy Trading Up 1.3 %

NYSE:ES opened at $67.53 on Monday. Eversource Energy has a 1 year low of $52.03 and a 1 year high of $68.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.75. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $62.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $60.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -57.23, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.59.

Insider Activity

Eversource Energy ( NYSE:ES Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95. Eversource Energy had a negative net margin of 0.81% and a positive return on equity of 10.34%. The business had revenue of $2.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.90 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.00 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Eversource Energy will post 4.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Penelope M. Conner sold 815 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.50, for a total value of $53,382.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 9,032 shares in the company, valued at approximately $591,596. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Eversource Energy news, EVP Penelope M. Conner sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.94, for a total transaction of $32,470.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,847 shares in the company, valued at approximately $639,464.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Penelope M. Conner sold 815 shares of Eversource Energy stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.50, for a total transaction of $53,382.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 9,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $591,596. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Eversource Energy from $72.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. StockNews.com lowered Eversource Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Eversource Energy from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Barclays increased their price objective on Eversource Energy from $65.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their target price on Eversource Energy from $57.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Eversource Energy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.93.

Eversource Energy Profile

(Free Report)

Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates through Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution, and Water Distribution segments. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; solar power facilities; and distribution of natural gas.

Featured Articles

