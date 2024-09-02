Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Shares Purchased by Fortis Group Advisors LLC

Fortis Group Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 77.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 54,188 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,719 shares during the period. Exxon Mobil accounts for 1.2% of Fortis Group Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Fortis Group Advisors LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $6,238,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of XOM. FPC Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. First Pacific Financial acquired a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 1st quarter worth $34,000. POM Investment Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 918.9% in the 2nd quarter. POM Investment Strategies LLC now owns 377 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares during the period. Partnership Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Lynx Investment Advisory acquired a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 2nd quarter worth $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $125.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $145.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $156.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $146.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $124.00 to $121.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $136.29.

Exxon Mobil Stock Performance

NYSE XOM opened at $117.94 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Exxon Mobil Co. has a fifty-two week low of $95.77 and a fifty-two week high of $123.75. The business has a fifty day moving average of $115.93 and a 200-day moving average of $114.49. The stock has a market cap of $465.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 0.91.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $2.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.10. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 9.73% and a return on equity of 16.07%. The firm had revenue of $93.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.94 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 8.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Exxon Mobil Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th will be paid a $0.95 dividend. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is 46.57%.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

