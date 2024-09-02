Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Stake Lowered by Americana Partners LLC

Americana Partners LLC cut its holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 201,270 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 4,609 shares during the period. Exxon Mobil comprises about 1.8% of Americana Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest position. Americana Partners LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $23,170,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Exxon Mobil by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC now owns 49,823 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,736,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 12,667 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,458,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 11.8% in the 2nd quarter. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 9,110 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,049,000 after purchasing an additional 965 shares in the last quarter. Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co lifted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co now owns 125,983 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $14,503,000 after purchasing an additional 2,308 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Foster Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. Foster Group Inc. now owns 17,427 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,006,000 after purchasing an additional 1,107 shares in the last quarter. 61.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Exxon Mobil Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:XOM opened at $117.94 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 52-week low of $95.77 and a 52-week high of $123.75. The company has a 50 day moving average of $115.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $114.49. The company has a market capitalization of $465.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 0.91.

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $2.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.10. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 9.73% and a return on equity of 16.07%. The company had revenue of $93.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.94 earnings per share. Exxon Mobil’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 8.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $0.95 per share. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is currently 46.57%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on XOM shares. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $156.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $135.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $147.00 to $142.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $145.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Exxon Mobil to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $136.29.

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

