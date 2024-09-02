Farmmi, Inc. (NASDAQ:FAMI) Short Interest Down 17.7% in August

Farmmi, Inc. (NASDAQ:FAMI – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 33,000 shares, a decline of 17.7% from the July 31st total of 40,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 267,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.5% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Farmmi Trading Down 5.5 %

NASDAQ FAMI opened at $0.21 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.76. Farmmi has a 12-month low of $0.17 and a 12-month high of $2.96.

About Farmmi

Farmmi, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in processing and sale of agricultural products in China, the United States, Japan, Canada, Europe, Korea, and the Middle East. The company offers Shiitake mushrooms, Mu Er mushrooms, and other edible fungi, such as bamboo fungi, agrocybe aegerila, pleurotus eryngii, grifola frondose, coprinus comatus, and hericium erinaceus, as well as dried edible fungi.

