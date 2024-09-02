Farmmi, Inc. (NASDAQ:FAMI) Short Interest Down 17.7% in August

Farmmi, Inc. (NASDAQ:FAMI – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 33,000 shares, a decline of 17.7% from the July 31st total of 40,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 267,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.5% of the shares of the company are short sold.
Farmmi Trading Down 5.5 %
NASDAQ FAMI opened at $0.21 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.76. Farmmi has a 12-month low of $0.17 and a 12-month high of $2.96.
