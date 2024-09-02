Farther Finance Advisors LLC Boosts Holdings in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report) by 31.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,969 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after buying an additional 3,621 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $1,064,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its holdings in Uber Technologies by 111.6% in the 1st quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 383 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the period. J.Safra Asset Management Corp purchased a new stake in Uber Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Uber Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Founders Capital Management purchased a new position in Uber Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Private Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Uber Technologies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. 80.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on UBER shares. TD Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Uber Technologies from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. JMP Securities lifted their target price on Uber Technologies from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Melius Research initiated coverage on Uber Technologies in a report on Monday, July 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $77.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $91.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Uber Technologies has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.50.

Uber Technologies Trading Up 1.2 %

NYSE UBER opened at $73.13 on Monday. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $40.09 and a 12 month high of $82.14. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $69.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $71.42. The stock has a market cap of $152.81 billion, a PE ratio of 117.95, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $10.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.57 billion. Uber Technologies had a return on equity of 17.06% and a net margin of 5.02%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.18 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Uber Technologies

In related news, CEO Dara Khosrowshahi sold 500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.91, for a total transaction of $35,955,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,266,114 shares in the company, valued at approximately $91,046,257.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Dara Khosrowshahi sold 500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.91, for a total transaction of $35,955,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,266,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $91,046,257.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Tony West sold 89,234 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.18, for a total value of $6,083,974.12. Following the sale, the insider now owns 124,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,518,750.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 617,234 shares of company stock valued at $44,017,734 over the last ninety days. 3.84% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Uber Technologies Company Profile

(Free Report)

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

