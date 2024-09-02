Farther Finance Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its stake in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) by 23.8% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 15,910 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,059 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $1,038,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. grew its position in Mondelez International by 17.3% during the second quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. now owns 9,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $603,000 after acquiring an additional 1,362 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 17,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,164,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the period. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC increased its position in Mondelez International by 10.6% during the 2nd quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 4,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its holdings in Mondelez International by 19.8% in the second quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 44,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,887,000 after buying an additional 7,277 shares during the period. Finally, IFG Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Mondelez International during the second quarter valued at approximately $201,000. 78.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MDLZ has been the subject of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. DA Davidson cut their price objective on Mondelez International from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. TD Cowen decreased their target price on Mondelez International from $83.00 to $79.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. Bank of America dropped their target price on Mondelez International from $82.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Mondelez International from $78.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $78.61.

Mondelez International Stock Up 1.5 %

NASDAQ:MDLZ opened at $71.81 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $68.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $69.23. Mondelez International, Inc. has a one year low of $60.75 and a one year high of $77.20. The company has a market capitalization of $96.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.68.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.07. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 16.69% and a net margin of 10.97%. The business had revenue of $8.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.45 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.76 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mondelez International Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.62%. This is a boost from Mondelez International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 30th. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio is 59.68%.

About Mondelez International

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

