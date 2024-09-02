Farther Finance Advisors LLC Buys 1,986 Shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC)

Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC – Free Report) by 84.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,325 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,986 shares during the quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC’s holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $909,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO bought a new position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Private Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Sachetta LLC bought a new position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 100.0% in the second quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 160 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. 87.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of MMC stock opened at $227.51 on Monday. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $184.02 and a one year high of $228.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The company has a market capitalization of $112.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.87, a PEG ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.94. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $218.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $209.65.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Increases Dividend

Marsh & McLennan Companies ( NYSE:MMC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $2.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.40 by $0.01. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a return on equity of 33.92% and a net margin of 16.97%. The firm had revenue of $6.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.31 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.20 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 8.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 15th were issued a dividend of $0.815 per share. This represents a $3.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 25th. This is an increase from Marsh & McLennan Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 41.37%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Mark C. Mcgivney sold 10,265 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.41, for a total transaction of $2,324,098.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 33,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,625,035.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CFO Mark C. Mcgivney sold 10,265 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.41, for a total value of $2,324,098.65. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 33,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,625,035.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Oscar Fanjul sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.01, for a total value of $1,254,060.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 53,393 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,159,670.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 27,735 shares of company stock worth $6,151,377 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on MMC shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $223.00 to $233.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Roth Mkm raised their target price on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $228.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $214.25.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Profile

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates through Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting segments. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking, strategic advisory services, and analytics solutions, and insurance program management services.

