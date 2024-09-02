Farther Finance Advisors LLC Grows Stock Position in JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF (BATS:JCPB)

Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF (BATS:JCPB – Free Report) by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 21,131 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 602 shares during the quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF were worth $969,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Joseph Group Capital Management purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $56,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF in the second quarter worth about $63,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its position in JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF by 50.6% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 2,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 676 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF by 3,028.0% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,000 after buying an additional 3,785 shares during the period.

JCPB opened at $47.75 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.08 billion, a PE ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.17. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.44.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.2049 per share. This is an increase from JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 3rd.

The JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF (JCPB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Global Aggregate Bond index. The fund is an actively-managed ETF consisting of a broad array of fixed income securities. JCPB was launched on Jan 28, 2019 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

