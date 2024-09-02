Farther Finance Advisors LLC Has $1.19 Million Stock Holdings in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 11.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,378 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after buying an additional 660 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $1,191,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Boeing by 2.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 49,724,770 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $9,596,383,000 after buying an additional 1,222,816 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors grew its position in Boeing by 35.5% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 16,880,647 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $4,400,109,000 after acquiring an additional 4,425,964 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Boeing by 23.7% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,823,006 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $2,560,466,000 after purchasing an additional 1,884,850 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Boeing by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,003,262 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,304,150,000 after purchasing an additional 52,081 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Boeing by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,203,435 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $811,221,000 after purchasing an additional 518,952 shares during the last quarter. 64.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have commented on BA. Susquehanna reissued a “positive” rating and set a $230.00 target price on shares of Boeing in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Boeing from $230.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. UBS Group cut their price objective on Boeing from $250.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 7th. Baird R W raised Boeing to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their price objective on shares of Boeing from $222.00 to $207.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Boeing currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $215.18.

Boeing Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of BA stock opened at $173.74 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $107.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -48.94 and a beta of 1.56. The Boeing Company has a 12 month low of $159.70 and a 12 month high of $267.54. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $178.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $181.91.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The aircraft producer reported ($2.90) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.00) by ($1.90). The business had revenue of $16.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.35 billion. The business’s revenue was down 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.82) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that The Boeing Company will post -4.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Boeing

(Free Report)

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

Featured Stories

