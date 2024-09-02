Farther Finance Advisors LLC Increases Position in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 54.2% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,175 shares of the payment services company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,468 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC’s holdings in American Express were worth $976,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in American Express by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 54,832 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $10,272,000 after buying an additional 433 shares during the last quarter. GUNN & Co INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT INC. acquired a new position in shares of American Express during the fourth quarter worth about $213,000. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in American Express by 41.0% during the fourth quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,506 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $844,000 after purchasing an additional 1,310 shares in the last quarter. Sapient Capital LLC acquired a new stake in American Express in the fourth quarter valued at about $510,000. Finally, Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in American Express by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 2,342 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $439,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.33% of the company’s stock.

Get American Express alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently commented on AXP shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on American Express from $240.00 to $268.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on shares of American Express from $265.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of American Express from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their target price on shares of American Express from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of American Express from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, American Express has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $230.70.

American Express Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE AXP opened at $258.65 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $183.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 1.66. American Express has a 1 year low of $140.91 and a 1 year high of $261.75. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $242.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $232.90.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 19th. The payment services company reported $3.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.26 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $16.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.60 billion. American Express had a return on equity of 32.94% and a net margin of 15.53%. The business’s revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.89 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that American Express will post 13.12 earnings per share for the current year.

About American Express

(Free Report)

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as integrated payments company in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, New Zealand, Latin America, Canada, the Caribbean, and Internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Consumer Services, Commercial Services, International Card Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AXP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Express (NYSE:AXP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for American Express Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Express and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.