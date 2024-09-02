Farther Finance Advisors LLC Increases Stock Position in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its position in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) by 35.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,742 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 719 shares during the quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $1,075,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike in the first quarter worth $30,000. Family Firm Inc. purchased a new position in CrowdStrike in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in CrowdStrike in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Northwest Bank & Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.16% of the company’s stock.

Get CrowdStrike alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently commented on CRWD. BTIG Research lowered CrowdStrike from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $315.00 target price on shares of CrowdStrike in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $360.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 15th. KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $440.00 to $420.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $435.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, thirty-three have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $329.47.

Insider Buying and Selling at CrowdStrike

In related news, Director Roxanne S. Austin sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $390.01, for a total transaction of $3,900,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 18,297 shares in the company, valued at $7,136,012.97. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Roxanne S. Austin sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $390.01, for a total value of $3,900,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 18,297 shares in the company, valued at $7,136,012.97. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Shawn Henry sold 4,000 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total value of $1,040,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 179,091 shares in the company, valued at $46,563,660. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 130,219 shares of company stock valued at $48,856,294. Company insiders own 4.34% of the company’s stock.

CrowdStrike Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CRWD opened at $277.28 on Monday. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $145.38 and a 12-month high of $398.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a market cap of $67.48 billion, a PE ratio of 523.18, a P/E/G ratio of 13.44 and a beta of 1.10. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $301.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $318.05.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 28th. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $963.87 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $958.27 million. CrowdStrike had a return on equity of 8.44% and a net margin of 4.84%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 31.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.06 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post 0.81 EPS for the current year.

CrowdStrike Profile

(Free Report)

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for CrowdStrike Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CrowdStrike and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.