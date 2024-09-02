Farther Finance Advisors LLC Purchases 1,178 Shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its position in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Free Report) by 53.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,373 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 1,178 shares during the quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $998,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First United Bank & Trust acquired a new position in Sherwin-Williams in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 158.5% in the fourth quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 106 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Anfield Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Sherwin-Williams in the second quarter valued at $38,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in Sherwin-Williams during the 1st quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 1,154.5% during the 1st quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 138 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.67% of the company’s stock.

Sherwin-Williams Trading Up 2.4 %

SHW opened at $369.37 on Monday. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a fifty-two week low of $232.06 and a fifty-two week high of $370.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $93.18 billion, a PE ratio of 39.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The company’s 50-day moving average is $332.64 and its 200 day moving average is $323.21.

Sherwin-Williams Announces Dividend

Sherwin-Williams ( NYSE:SHW Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $3.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.51 by $0.19. Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 75.58% and a net margin of 10.92%. The firm had revenue of $6.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.33 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.29 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 11.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be issued a $0.715 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 16th. This represents a $2.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.77%. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.49%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SHW has been the subject of several recent research reports. Evercore ISI increased their price target on Sherwin-Williams from $365.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $315.00 to $355.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $418.00 price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams in a research report on Friday. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $375.00 to $412.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $344.00 to $390.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $361.95.

Sherwin-Williams Company Profile

The Sherwin-Williams Company engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of paints, coating, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: Paint Stores Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group.

Featured Stories

