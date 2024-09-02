Farther Finance Advisors LLC Sells 318 Shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers (NASDAQ:RDVY)

Farther Finance Advisors LLC cut its holdings in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers (NASDAQ:RDVY – Free Report) by 1.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 17,535 shares of the company’s stock after selling 318 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC’s holdings in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers were worth $958,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 11.1% in the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 524,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,118,000 after purchasing an additional 52,344 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 107.5% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 305,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,790,000 after buying an additional 158,285 shares during the period. Focus Financial Network Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers during the fourth quarter worth about $4,151,000. ORBA Wealth Advisors L.L.C. bought a new position in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers during the fourth quarter valued at about $4,565,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Solutions LLC acquired a new position in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,903,000.

Shares of RDVY stock opened at $58.75 on Monday. First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers has a 12 month low of $43.30 and a 12 month high of $59.07. The company has a market capitalization of $11.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.08 and a beta of 1.15. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $56.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $55.04.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 27th were given a $0.2616 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 27th. This represents a $1.05 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.78%.

The First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (RDVY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ US Rising Dividend Achievers index. The fund tracks an index of 50 large-cap stocks with rising, high-quality dividends. RDVY was launched on Jan 6, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

