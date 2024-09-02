Farther Finance Advisors LLC Sells 385 Shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE)

Farther Finance Advisors LLC cut its position in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE – Free Report) by 3.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,959 shares of the company’s stock after selling 385 shares during the quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF were worth $1,027,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 41.1% during the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 456,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,433,000 after acquiring an additional 132,900 shares in the last quarter. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $8,270,000. Gunma Bank Ltd. boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 340.9% in the 1st quarter. Gunma Bank Ltd. now owns 97,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,506,000 after purchasing an additional 75,000 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 954.7% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 76,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,301,000 after buying an additional 69,377 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stonehearth Capital Management LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 20.7% during the 1st quarter. Stonehearth Capital Management LLC now owns 327,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,433,000 after buying an additional 56,166 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF Stock Performance

iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF stock opened at $108.03 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $7.30 billion, a PE ratio of 13.26 and a beta of 0.87. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $104.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $104.03. iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF has a one year low of $71.21 and a one year high of $89.40.

iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (VLUE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Enhanced Value index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US equities. Stocks are selected and weighted using fundamental metrics (earnings, revenue, book value and cash earnings), aiming for exposure to undervalued stocks in each sector.

