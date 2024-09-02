Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) Shares Acquired by Graypoint LLC

Graypoint LLC raised its position in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Free Report) by 9.4% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 7,955 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 685 shares during the period. Graypoint LLC’s holdings in Fastenal were worth $500,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Central Valley Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Fastenal in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. MCF Advisors LLC raised its stake in Fastenal by 2,172.2% during the first quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 409 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares during the period. Triad Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Fastenal during the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Crewe Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fastenal by 528.4% in the 2nd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 428 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of Fastenal during the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.38% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Fastenal

In other news, Director Hsenghung Sam Hsu purchased 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $63.28 per share, with a total value of $31,640.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $221,480. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Fastenal news, Director Hsenghung Sam Hsu purchased 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $63.28 per share, with a total value of $31,640.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 3,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $221,480. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Daniel L. Florness sold 45,744 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.14, for a total transaction of $3,116,996.16. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 286,018 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,489,266.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Fastenal Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:FAST opened at $68.28 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $39.10 billion, a PE ratio of 33.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $66.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $68.79. The company has a current ratio of 4.39, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Fastenal has a 12-month low of $53.83 and a 12-month high of $79.04.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 12th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.51. The company had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.91 billion. Fastenal had a net margin of 15.54% and a return on equity of 33.54%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.52 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Fastenal will post 2.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fastenal Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, July 26th were issued a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 26th. Fastenal’s dividend payout ratio is currently 77.61%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently weighed in on FAST shares. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $56.00 target price on shares of Fastenal in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price target (down from $85.00) on shares of Fastenal in a report on Monday, July 15th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Fastenal from $71.00 to $69.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Fastenal from $74.00 to $65.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.67.

Fastenal Company Profile

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, North America, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and related industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers that are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

