Federal Agricultural Mortgage Co. (NYSE:AGM) Shares Sold by Valmark Advisers Inc.

Valmark Advisers Inc. reduced its position in shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage Co. (NYSE:AGM – Free Report) by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,550 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 220 shares during the period. Valmark Advisers Inc. owned 0.08% of Federal Agricultural Mortgage worth $1,546,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Boston Partners increased its position in shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage by 8.1% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 486,964 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $95,435,000 after purchasing an additional 36,560 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage in the first quarter valued at about $24,137,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage in the fourth quarter valued at about $18,283,000. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage by 0.5% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 62,234 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $12,253,000 after buying an additional 319 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its position in Federal Agricultural Mortgage by 11.6% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 48,564 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $9,286,000 after acquiring an additional 5,061 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Federal Agricultural Mortgage alerts:

Federal Agricultural Mortgage Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE:AGM opened at $197.47 on Monday. Federal Agricultural Mortgage Co. has a 52-week low of $140.44 and a 52-week high of $217.60. The stock has a market cap of $2.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.04, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.03. The business has a fifty day moving average of $191.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $186.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68.

Federal Agricultural Mortgage Dividend Announcement

Federal Agricultural Mortgage ( NYSE:AGM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The credit services provider reported $3.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.09 by ($0.46). The firm had revenue of $406.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $91.77 million. Federal Agricultural Mortgage had a return on equity of 20.88% and a net margin of 13.28%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.86 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Federal Agricultural Mortgage Co. will post 16.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 16th will be issued a $1.40 dividend. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 16th. Federal Agricultural Mortgage’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.15%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $215.00 target price on shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Federal Agricultural Mortgage

Federal Agricultural Mortgage Profile

(Free Report)

Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corporation provides a secondary market for various loans made to borrowers in the United States. It operates through four segments: Corporate AgFinance, Farm & Ranch, Rural Utilities, and Renewable Energy. The company's Agricultural Finance line of business engages in purchasing and retaining eligible loans and securities; guaranteeing the payment of principal and interest on securities that represent interests in or obligations secured by pools of eligible loans; servicing eligible loans; and issuing LTSPCs for eligible loans.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Federal Agricultural Mortgage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Federal Agricultural Mortgage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.