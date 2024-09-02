FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) Shares Bought by Graypoint LLC

Graypoint LLC increased its holdings in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Free Report) by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,585 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after buying an additional 131 shares during the period. Graypoint LLC’s holdings in FedEx were worth $475,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Fortis Group Advisors LLC boosted its stake in FedEx by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC now owns 100 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Scarborough Advisors LLC acquired a new position in FedEx during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Private Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in FedEx during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Sachetta LLC acquired a new stake in FedEx in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Northwest Financial Advisors bought a new stake in FedEx in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Institutional investors own 84.47% of the company’s stock.

FedEx Stock Performance

FDX opened at $298.77 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $293.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $270.47. The firm has a market cap of $72.99 billion, a PE ratio of 17.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. FedEx Co. has a fifty-two week low of $224.69 and a fifty-two week high of $313.84.

FedEx Dividend Announcement

FedEx ( NYSE:FDX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 25th. The shipping service provider reported $5.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.34 by $0.07. FedEx had a return on equity of 16.70% and a net margin of 4.94%. The business had revenue of $22.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.04 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $4.94 EPS. FedEx’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that FedEx Co. will post 20.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Monday, September 9th will be paid a $1.38 dividend. This represents a $5.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 9th. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.04%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CAO Guy M. Erwin II sold 116 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $299.24, for a total value of $34,711.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $278,293.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other FedEx news, CAO Guy M. Erwin II sold 116 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $299.24, for a total value of $34,711.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $278,293.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Brie Carere sold 1,958 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.43, for a total value of $607,821.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,937 shares in the company, valued at $6,189,042.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 32,944 shares of company stock worth $9,882,355. 8.73% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently commented on FDX. StockNews.com lowered shares of FedEx from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 24th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on FedEx from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. Oppenheimer reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of FedEx in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised FedEx from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $296.00 to $359.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. Finally, Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $325.00 price target on shares of FedEx in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, FedEx presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $313.96.

About FedEx

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. It operates through FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, and FedEx Services segments. The FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; and time-critical transportation services.

