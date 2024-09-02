Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FCOM) Stake Decreased by Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. trimmed its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FCOM – Free Report) by 7.7% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 47,379 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,967 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF were worth $2,475,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Apollon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF in the fourth quarter worth $262,000. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its position in Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF by 115.7% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 25,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,134,000 after buying an additional 13,659 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. increased its stake in Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF by 25.6% during the 1st quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 2,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 479 shares during the period. AGF Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF by 42.1% during the 4th quarter. AGF Management Ltd. now owns 200,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,950,000 after buying an additional 59,553 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional raised its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF by 15.2% during the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 13,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $702,000 after buying an additional 1,777 shares in the last quarter.

Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF Price Performance

Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF stock opened at $52.66 on Monday. Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF has a 12-month low of $37.86 and a 12-month high of $53.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a PE ratio of 26.44 and a beta of 1.22. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.39.

Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF Profile

The Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF (FCOM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in communication services equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of stocks in the US communication services sector. FCOM was launched on Oct 21, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

