Financial Contrast: Orchestra BioMed (NASDAQ:OBIO) vs. Calmare Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:CTTC)

Orchestra BioMed (NASDAQ:OBIO – Get Free Report) and Calmare Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:CTTC – Get Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, risk and profitability.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Orchestra BioMed and Calmare Therapeutics, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Orchestra BioMed 0 0 4 0 3.00 Calmare Therapeutics 0 0 0 0 N/A

Orchestra BioMed currently has a consensus target price of $15.75, indicating a potential upside of 135.07%. Given Orchestra BioMed’s higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Orchestra BioMed is more favorable than Calmare Therapeutics.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Orchestra BioMed -2,673.26% -89.28% -60.64% Calmare Therapeutics N/A N/A N/A

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Orchestra BioMed and Calmare Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This table compares Orchestra BioMed and Calmare Therapeutics’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Orchestra BioMed $2.08 million 115.33 -$49.12 million ($1.48) -4.53 Calmare Therapeutics N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Calmare Therapeutics has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Orchestra BioMed.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

53.5% of Orchestra BioMed shares are held by institutional investors. 6.7% of Orchestra BioMed shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 17.5% of Calmare Therapeutics shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

About Orchestra BioMed

Orchestra BioMed Holdings, Inc. operates as a biomedical innovation company. The company's flagship product candidates include BackBeat Cardiac Neuromodulation Therapy (CNT) for the treatment of hypertension (HTN); and Virtue Sirolimus AngioInfusion Balloon (SAB) for the treatment of atherosclerotic artery disease. Its products also comprise FreeHold devices and minimally invasive surgery devices. The company has a collaboration agreement with Medtronic, Inc. for the development and commercialization of BackBeat CNT for the treatment of HTN in patients indicated for a cardiac pacemaker; and a strategic collaboration with Terumo Medical Corporation for the development and commercialization of Virtue SAB for the treatment of coronary and peripheral artery disease. Orchestra BioMed Holdings, Inc. is based in New Hope, Pennsylvania.

About Calmare Therapeutics

Calmare Therapeutics Incorporated, a medical device company, develops and commercializes products and technologies for chronic neuropathic pain and wound care affliction patients in the United States. Its flagship medical device is Calmare Pain Therapy Device, a non-invasive and non-addictive modality for the treatment of chronic and neuropathic pain. The company was formerly known as Competitive Technologies, Inc. and changed its name to Calmare Therapeutics Incorporated in August 2014. Calmare Therapeutics Incorporated was founded in 1968 and is based in Fairfield, Connecticut.

