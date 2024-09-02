First Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FGBI) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

First Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FGBI – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,700 shares, an increase of 8.7% from the July 31st total of 12,600 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 13,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Guaranty Bancshares during the 2nd quarter valued at about $138,000. Empowered Funds LLC increased its position in First Guaranty Bancshares by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 37,585 shares of the bank’s stock worth $381,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Investment Group LTD. increased its position in First Guaranty Bancshares by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Cullen Investment Group LTD. now owns 73,049 shares of the bank’s stock worth $657,000 after purchasing an additional 1,274 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in First Guaranty Bancshares by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 272,035 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,761,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter. 39.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

First Guaranty Bancshares Stock Performance

NASDAQ:FGBI opened at $10.31 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. First Guaranty Bancshares has a fifty-two week low of $8.39 and a fifty-two week high of $13.32. The stock has a market cap of $128.98 million, a PE ratio of 21.04 and a beta of 0.32. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.33.

First Guaranty Bancshares Cuts Dividend

First Guaranty Bancshares ( NASDAQ:FGBI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The bank reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.33. First Guaranty Bancshares had a net margin of 5.53% and a return on equity of 5.84%. The business had revenue of $36.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.86 million. Analysts expect that First Guaranty Bancshares will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 20th will be issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 20th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.10%. First Guaranty Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 130.61%.

First Guaranty Bancshares Company Profile

First Guaranty Bancshares, Inc operates as the holding company for First Guaranty Bank that provides commercial banking services in Louisiana and Texas. It offers various deposit products, including personal and business checking, savings, money market, and demand accounts, as well as time deposits to consumers, small businesses, and municipalities.

