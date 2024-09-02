First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS) Shares Sold by Claro Advisors LLC

Claro Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS – Free Report) by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 8,655 shares of the company’s stock after selling 288 shares during the quarter. Claro Advisors LLC’s holdings in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF were worth $416,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. NBC Securities Inc. lifted its position in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 19,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $947,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Abbot Financial Management Inc. lifted its holdings in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Abbot Financial Management Inc. now owns 18,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $915,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. City Holding Co. grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 0.7% during the second quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 40,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,939,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Insight Inv LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 5.2% during the first quarter. Insight Inv LLC now owns 7,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $360,000 after buying an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Palisade Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000.

First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ LMBS opened at $49.04 on Monday. First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF has a 1 year low of $45.06 and a 1 year high of $49.92. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $48.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $48.27.

First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF Dividend Announcement

About First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 21st were issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.16%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 21st.

The First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (LMBS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. MBS index. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in a variety of mortgage-backed securities with target duration of less than 3 years. LMBS was launched on Nov 4, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

