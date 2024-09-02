Flanigan’s Enterprises (NYSEAMERICAN:BDL) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Flanigan’s Enterprises (NYSEAMERICAN:BDL – Free Report) in a report released on Sunday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Flanigan’s Enterprises Stock Up 1.0 %

NYSEAMERICAN BDL opened at $25.60 on Friday. Flanigan’s Enterprises has a one year low of $24.43 and a one year high of $34.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Flanigan’s Enterprises (NYSEAMERICAN:BDL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $49.10 million during the quarter. Flanigan’s Enterprises had a return on equity of 4.05% and a net margin of 1.64%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Flanigan’s Enterprises Company Profile

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Flanigan’s Enterprises stock. Empowered Funds LLC boosted its position in shares of Flanigan’s Enterprises, Inc. ( NYSEAMERICAN:BDL Free Report ) by 7.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,460 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 875 shares during the quarter. Empowered Funds LLC owned about 0.67% of Flanigan’s Enterprises worth $319,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.03% of the company’s stock.

Flanigan's Enterprises, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a chain of full-service restaurants and package liquor stores in South Florida. The company operates in two segments, Package Stores and Restaurants. It operates package liquor stores under the Big Daddy's Liquors name, which offer private label liquors, beer, and wines; and restaurants under the Flanigan's Seafood Bar and Grill service mark that provide alcoholic beverages and full food services.

