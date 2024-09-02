Fluor Co. (NYSE:FLR) Position Decreased by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Fluor Co. (NYSE:FLR – Free Report) by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 606,060 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 66,397 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.35% of Fluor worth $26,394,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in FLR. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of Fluor by 182.4% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,717 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 1,109 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fluor in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Fluor by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 188,871 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $7,398,000 after buying an additional 16,212 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Fluor by 14.4% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 104,001 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,074,000 after buying an additional 13,092 shares during the period. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Fluor by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 27,997 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,097,000 after buying an additional 1,203 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Fluor alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have commented on FLR shares. DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of Fluor from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Fluor from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Fluor from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. KeyCorp raised shares of Fluor from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $57.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on Fluor from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Fluor has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $54.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Fluor news, CAO John C. Regan sold 13,000 shares of Fluor stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.31, for a total transaction of $628,030.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 55,965 shares in the company, valued at $2,703,669.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Fluor Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of Fluor stock opened at $50.07 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.86. The company has a market cap of $8.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.11, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Fluor Co. has a 1 year low of $32.31 and a 1 year high of $51.64.

Fluor (NYSE:FLR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The construction company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.17. Fluor had a net margin of 2.62% and a return on equity of 25.02%. The firm had revenue of $4.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.34 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.76 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Fluor Co. will post 2.9 EPS for the current year.

Fluor Company Profile

(Free Report)

Fluor Corporation provides engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC); fabrication and modularization; operation and maintenance; asset integrity; and project management services worldwide. The company operates through Energy Solutions, Urban Solutions, Mission Solutions, and Other segments. The Energy Solutions segment provides solutions to the energy transition markets, including asset decarbonization, carbon capture, renewable fuels, waste-to-energy, green chemicals, hydrogen, nuclear power, and other low-carbon energy sources.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Fluor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fluor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.