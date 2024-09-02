Focused Wealth Management Inc Trims Stock Position in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Focused Wealth Management Inc lessened its stake in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,240 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 208 shares during the quarter. Meta Platforms comprises about 0.8% of Focused Wealth Management Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Focused Wealth Management Inc’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $5,668,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Legacy Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 34,143 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $17,215,000 after acquiring an additional 1,523 shares during the period. Klingman & Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Klingman & Associates LLC now owns 4,119 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $2,077,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the period. Rothschild Investment LLC acquired a new position in shares of Meta Platforms in the 2nd quarter valued at $15,831,000. Blue Fin Capital Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Fin Capital Inc. now owns 40,402 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $20,372,000 after acquiring an additional 1,151 shares during the period. Finally, Sabal Trust CO increased its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Sabal Trust CO now owns 10,818 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $5,455,000 after acquiring an additional 490 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.91% of the company’s stock.

Meta Platforms Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ META opened at $521.31 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.32 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.94, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.21. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 52 week low of $279.40 and a 52 week high of $544.23. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $504.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $493.11. The company has a current ratio of 2.83, a quick ratio of 2.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Meta Platforms ( NASDAQ:META Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The social networking company reported $5.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.70 by $0.46. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 34.34% and a return on equity of 34.16%. The firm had revenue of $39.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.26 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.23 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 21.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Meta Platforms news, CFO Susan J. Li sold 8,950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $526.76, for a total transaction of $4,714,502.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 74,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,285,234.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Meta Platforms news, CTO Andrew Bosworth sold 5,057 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $526.76, for a total transaction of $2,663,825.32. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 11,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,315,852.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Susan J. Li sold 8,950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $526.76, for a total transaction of $4,714,502.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 74,579 shares in the company, valued at $39,285,234.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 388,078 shares of company stock valued at $200,792,168 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 13.71% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently commented on META. TD Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $530.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Loop Capital lifted their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $550.00 to $575.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $450.00 price objective on shares of Meta Platforms in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $520.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, thirty-two have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $574.41.

View Our Latest Analysis on Meta Platforms

Meta Platforms Company Profile

Free Report

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

