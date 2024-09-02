Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL) Forecasted to Post Q3 2025 Earnings of $0.40 Per Share

Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Seaport Res Ptn dropped their Q3 2025 earnings estimates for Foot Locker in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, August 28th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst M. Kummetz now anticipates that the athletic footwear retailer will post earnings per share of $0.40 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.67. The consensus estimate for Foot Locker’s current full-year earnings is $1.50 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Foot Locker’s Q4 2025 earnings at $1.00 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $1.58 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $2.19 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $2.60 EPS.

Get Foot Locker alerts:

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Foot Locker from $26.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 26th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Foot Locker from $27.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of Foot Locker in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Foot Locker from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of Foot Locker in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.40.

Foot Locker Stock Performance

Shares of Foot Locker stock opened at $31.14 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.22, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.46. Foot Locker has a 12 month low of $16.68 and a 12 month high of $35.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 0.50.

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The athletic footwear retailer reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.88 billion. Foot Locker had a negative net margin of 4.48% and a positive return on equity of 2.73%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.70 EPS.

Institutional Trading of Foot Locker

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FL. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in Foot Locker by 26.7% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,836 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 387 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in Foot Locker by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 33,635 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $1,048,000 after acquiring an additional 353 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in Foot Locker in the 4th quarter worth approximately $210,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. purchased a new position in Foot Locker in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,736,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in Foot Locker in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,160,000.

Insider Activity

In related news, major shareholder Vesa Equity Investment S.A R.L sold 246,886 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.93, for a total transaction of $8,129,955.98. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 11,146,292 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $367,047,395.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 787,566 shares of company stock valued at $26,090,866 in the last 90 days. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Foot Locker

(Get Free Report)

Foot Locker, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a footwear and apparel retailer in North America, Europe, Australia, New Zealand, Asia, and the Middle East. Its brand portfolio includes Foot Locker, a brand comprising sneakers and apparel; Kids Foot Locker, which offers athletic footwear, apparel, and accessories for children; and Champs Sports that operates as a mall-based specialty athletic footwear and apparel retailer.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Foot Locker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Foot Locker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.