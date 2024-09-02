Foran Mining Co. (OTCMKTS:FMCXF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Foran Mining Co. (OTCMKTS:FMCXF – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,070,500 shares, a growth of 7.1% from the July 31st total of 6,601,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 45,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 156.8 days.
Foran Mining Trading Up 3.1 %
Shares of Foran Mining stock opened at $2.96 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $2.78 and a 200 day moving average of $2.94. Foran Mining has a 1 year low of $2.41 and a 1 year high of $3.37.
About Foran Mining
