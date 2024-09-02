Foran Mining Co. (OTCMKTS:FMCXF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Foran Mining Co. (OTCMKTS:FMCXF – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,070,500 shares, a growth of 7.1% from the July 31st total of 6,601,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 45,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 156.8 days.

Foran Mining Trading Up 3.1 %

Shares of Foran Mining stock opened at $2.96 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $2.78 and a 200 day moving average of $2.94. Foran Mining has a 1 year low of $2.41 and a 1 year high of $3.37.

Get Foran Mining alerts:

About Foran Mining

(Get Free Report)

Featured Articles

Foran Mining Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. The company primarily explores for copper, zinc, gold, and silver deposits. Its flagship project is the 100% owned McIlvenna Bay project comprising 44 claims that covers a total area of 29,418 hectares located in Saskatchewan, Canada.

Receive News & Ratings for Foran Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Foran Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.