Ford Motor (NYSE:F) Receives $13.48 Consensus PT from Analysts

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the twelve research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $13.48.

F has been the topic of several research reports. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Ford Motor to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Ford Motor in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Ford Motor from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Ford Motor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd.

Get Ford Motor alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on F

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ford Motor

Ford Motor Trading Up 0.7 %

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Olistico Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ford Motor in the second quarter worth $25,000. Fortis Group Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC now owns 2,172 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 1,086 shares during the last quarter. Family Firm Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ford Motor in the second quarter worth $26,000. Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ford Motor in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 1,997.9% in the first quarter. Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 2,035 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 1,938 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.74% of the company’s stock.

NYSE F opened at $11.19 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.54, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.62. Ford Motor has a 52-week low of $9.49 and a 52-week high of $14.85. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $11.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.21). The firm had revenue of $47.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $47.79 billion. Ford Motor had a return on equity of 15.28% and a net margin of 2.13%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.72 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Ford Motor will post 1.88 EPS for the current year.

Ford Motor Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 7th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.36%. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.86%.

Ford Motor Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Ford Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ford Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.