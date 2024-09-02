Ford Motor (NYSE:F) Receives $13.48 Consensus PT from Analysts

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the twelve research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $13.48.
F has been the topic of several research reports. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Ford Motor to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Ford Motor in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Ford Motor from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Ford Motor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd.
Read Our Latest Research Report on F
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ford Motor
Ford Motor Trading Up 0.7 %
NYSE F opened at $11.19 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.54, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.62. Ford Motor has a 52-week low of $9.49 and a 52-week high of $14.85. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $11.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30.
Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.21). The firm had revenue of $47.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $47.79 billion. Ford Motor had a return on equity of 15.28% and a net margin of 2.13%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.72 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Ford Motor will post 1.88 EPS for the current year.
Ford Motor Dividend Announcement
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 7th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.36%. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.86%.
Ford Motor Company Profile
Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Ford Motor
- When to Sell a Stock for Profit or Loss
- Don’t Overlook Campbell Soup: Here’s What Could Drive Its Stock
- What is Forex and How Does it Work?
- Birkenstock’s Sudden Slide—Why It Might Be Your Next Big Win
- 3 Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy Now
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 8/26 – 8/30
Receive News & Ratings for Ford Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ford Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.