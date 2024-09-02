Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN) Forecasted to Earn Q2 2025 Earnings of $0.59 Per Share

Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Zacks Research decreased their Q2 2025 earnings per share estimates for shares of Franklin Resources in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, August 29th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now expects that the closed-end fund will post earnings per share of $0.59 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.60. The consensus estimate for Franklin Resources’ current full-year earnings is $2.41 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Franklin Resources’ Q3 2026 earnings at $0.78 EPS.

Get Franklin Resources alerts:

Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 26th. The closed-end fund reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $2.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.09 billion. Franklin Resources had a return on equity of 10.60% and a net margin of 10.24%.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Franklin Resources from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 29th. UBS Group dropped their target price on Franklin Resources from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. TD Cowen raised their target price on Franklin Resources from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Franklin Resources from $24.00 to $23.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated an “underperform” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on shares of Franklin Resources in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Franklin Resources presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.45.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on BEN

Franklin Resources Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:BEN opened at $20.24 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $10.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.57, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 1.71. Franklin Resources has a one year low of $19.50 and a one year high of $30.32. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.24.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BEN. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Franklin Resources during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $4,555,000. New York Life Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Franklin Resources by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 45,669 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $1,360,000 after acquiring an additional 2,324 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its stake in Franklin Resources by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 32,451 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $966,000 after acquiring an additional 770 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Franklin Resources during the 4th quarter valued at $1,069,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its stake in shares of Franklin Resources by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 75,460 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $2,248,000 after buying an additional 2,530 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.56% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Franklin Resources

In other news, CEO Jennifer M. Johnson bought 12,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $19.66 per share, for a total transaction of $249,682.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,637,700 shares in the company, valued at $51,857,182. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, major shareholder Charles B. Johnson acquired 200,000 shares of Franklin Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 21st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $22.80 per share, for a total transaction of $4,560,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 88,703,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,022,432,777.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Jennifer M. Johnson acquired 12,700 shares of Franklin Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $19.66 per share, with a total value of $249,682.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,637,700 shares in the company, valued at $51,857,182. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders bought 331,600 shares of company stock worth $7,189,637. 24.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Franklin Resources Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be given a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 30th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.13%. Franklin Resources’s payout ratio is 70.86%.

Franklin Resources Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Franklin Resources, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, institutions, pension plans, trusts, and partnerships. It launches equity, fixed income, balanced, and multi-asset mutual funds through its subsidiaries.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Franklin Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franklin Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.