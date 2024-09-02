Frontier Group Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULCC) Given Average Rating of “Reduce” by Brokerages

Frontier Group Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULCC – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Reduce” from the eleven analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have issued a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $6.09.
Several analysts have recently weighed in on ULCC shares. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Frontier Group from $7.00 to $5.35 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Raymond James lowered Frontier Group from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Frontier Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Susquehanna decreased their price target on Frontier Group from $4.50 to $3.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on Frontier Group from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 12th.
Frontier Group stock opened at $3.63 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $3.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.61. Frontier Group has a twelve month low of $2.79 and a twelve month high of $8.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $812.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.25 and a beta of 2.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.
Frontier Group (NASDAQ:ULCC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $973.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. Frontier Group had a negative return on equity of 4.09% and a negative net margin of 1.77%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.31 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Frontier Group will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current year.
Frontier Group Holdings, Inc, provides low-fare passenger airline services to leisure travelers in the United States and Latin America. The company sells its products through direct distribution channels, including its website, mobile app, and contact centers. As of December 31, 2023, it had a fleet of 136 Airbus single-aisle aircrafts.
