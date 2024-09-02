FTAI Aviation Ltd. (NYSE:FTAI) Shares Bought by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in FTAI Aviation Ltd. (NYSE:FTAI – Free Report) by 18.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 404,919 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 63,737 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 0.40% of FTAI Aviation worth $41,800,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in FTAI Aviation by 14.2% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 271,347 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,591,000 after acquiring an additional 33,712 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of FTAI Aviation by 107.6% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 98,096 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,552,000 after purchasing an additional 50,834 shares during the period. ClariVest Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FTAI Aviation during the first quarter worth about $1,802,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of FTAI Aviation by 1,488.2% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 867,963 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $58,415,000 after purchasing an additional 813,311 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Orchard Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in FTAI Aviation by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Orchard Capital Management LLC now owns 314,708 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,602,000 after buying an additional 13,268 shares in the last quarter. 88.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get FTAI Aviation alerts:

FTAI Aviation Price Performance

Shares of NYSE FTAI opened at $127.81 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.36 and a beta of 2.03. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $107.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $84.20. FTAI Aviation Ltd. has a 1 year low of $32.66 and a 1 year high of $128.45.

FTAI Aviation Announces Dividend

FTAI Aviation ( NYSE:FTAI Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.14). FTAI Aviation had a negative net margin of 1.50% and a positive return on equity of 180.68%. The business had revenue of $443.59 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $361.92 million. As a group, research analysts expect that FTAI Aviation Ltd. will post 1.29 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 12th were given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 12th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.94%. FTAI Aviation’s payout ratio is currently 54.79%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. BTIG Research started coverage on FTAI Aviation in a research note on Monday, August 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $140.00 price objective for the company. Benchmark increased their price objective on FTAI Aviation from $100.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Wolfe Research cut shares of FTAI Aviation from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of FTAI Aviation to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of FTAI Aviation from $105.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $124.00.

Read Our Latest Research Report on FTAI

FTAI Aviation Company Profile

(Free Report)

FTAI Aviation Ltd. owns and acquires aviation and offshore energy equipment for the transportation of goods and people worldwide. It operates through two segments, Aviation Leasing and Aerospace Products. The Aviation Leasing segment owns and manages aviation assets, including aircraft and aircraft engines, which it leases and sells to customers.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FTAI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FTAI Aviation Ltd. (NYSE:FTAI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for FTAI Aviation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FTAI Aviation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.