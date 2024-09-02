Fury Gold Mines Limited Forecasted to Post FY2024 Earnings of ($0.06) Per Share (NYSEAMERICAN:FURY)

Fury Gold Mines Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:FURY – Free Report) – Research analysts at HC Wainwright increased their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for Fury Gold Mines in a research report issued on Thursday, August 29th. HC Wainwright analyst H. Ihle now expects that the company will post earnings of ($0.06) per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of ($0.07). HC Wainwright currently has a “Buy” rating and a $1.90 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Fury Gold Mines’ current full-year earnings is ($0.06) per share.
Fury Gold Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:FURY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter.
An institutional investor recently raised its position in Fury Gold Mines stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fury Gold Mines Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:FURY – Free Report) by 71.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 202,997 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 84,397 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.13% of Fury Gold Mines worth $79,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.14% of the company’s stock.
Fury Gold Mines Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the gold exploration in Canada. Its principal projects include 100% owned Eau Claire property covering an area of approximately 24,000 hectares located in the Eeyou Istchee/James Bay Region of Quebec; ans Committee Bay gold project with approximately 250,000 hectares located in Nunavut, Canada.
