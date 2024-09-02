Fury Gold Mines Limited Forecasted to Post FY2024 Earnings of ($0.06) Per Share (NYSEAMERICAN:FURY)

Fury Gold Mines Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:FURY – Free Report) – Research analysts at HC Wainwright increased their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for Fury Gold Mines in a research report issued on Thursday, August 29th. HC Wainwright analyst H. Ihle now expects that the company will post earnings of ($0.06) per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of ($0.07). HC Wainwright currently has a “Buy” rating and a $1.90 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Fury Gold Mines’ current full-year earnings is ($0.06) per share.

Fury Gold Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:FURY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter.

FURY stock opened at $0.40 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $59.83 million, a P/E ratio of -4.94 and a beta of 1.05. Fury Gold Mines has a 12 month low of $0.31 and a 12 month high of $0.59.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Fury Gold Mines stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fury Gold Mines Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:FURY – Free Report) by 71.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 202,997 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 84,397 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.13% of Fury Gold Mines worth $79,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.14% of the company’s stock.

Fury Gold Mines Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the gold exploration in Canada. Its principal projects include 100% owned Eau Claire property covering an area of approximately 24,000 hectares located in the Eeyou Istchee/James Bay Region of Quebec; ans Committee Bay gold project with approximately 250,000 hectares located in Nunavut, Canada.

