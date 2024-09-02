FutureFuel Corp. (NYSE:FF) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.06

FutureFuel Corp. (NYSE:FF – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, February 6th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 4th will be given a dividend of 0.06 per share by the energy company on Wednesday, September 18th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.85%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 4th.
FutureFuel Trading Down 1.0 %
FF stock opened at $6.24 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.68. The company has a market capitalization of $273.06 million, a P/E ratio of 13.57 and a beta of 0.63. FutureFuel has a twelve month low of $4.15 and a twelve month high of $8.36.
FutureFuel (NYSE:FF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 9th. The energy company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter. FutureFuel had a net margin of 11.80% and a return on equity of 15.62%. The business had revenue of $72.41 million for the quarter.
A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. HC Wainwright increased their target price on shares of FutureFuel from $0.70 to $0.80 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. StockNews.com raised FutureFuel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th.
FutureFuel Corp., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells diversified chemical, bio-based fuel, and bio-based specialty chemical products in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Chemicals and Biofuels. The Chemicals segment provides various custom chemicals that are used in the coatings, chemical intermediates, industrial and consumer cleaning, oil and gas, and specialty polymers industries; and performance chemicals, such as polymer modifiers, glycerin products, and various specialty chemicals and solvents.
