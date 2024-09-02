FY2024 EPS Estimates for Amdocs Limited Lowered by Zacks Research (NASDAQ:DOX)

Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Zacks Research reduced their FY2024 earnings estimates for Amdocs in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, August 28th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now expects that the technology company will earn $5.72 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $5.75. The consensus estimate for Amdocs’ current full-year earnings is $5.67 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Amdocs’ Q4 2024 earnings at $1.54 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $1.53 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $1.58 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $1.61 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $1.59 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $6.30 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $1.66 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $1.70 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $1.75 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $6.91 EPS.

Get Amdocs alerts:

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Citigroup lowered their target price on Amdocs from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 9th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Amdocs from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Amdocs from $97.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Amdocs currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $102.50.

Amdocs Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ DOX opened at $86.97 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $82.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $84.49. The stock has a market cap of $10.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.73. Amdocs has a fifty-two week low of $74.41 and a fifty-two week high of $94.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The technology company reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.25 billion. Amdocs had a net margin of 10.21% and a return on equity of 17.89%. Amdocs’s quarterly revenue was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.41 EPS.

Amdocs Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be issued a $0.479 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 30th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.20%. Amdocs’s payout ratio is currently 43.15%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Amdocs

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Natixis Advisors LLC boosted its position in Amdocs by 0.4% during the second quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 27,246 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,150,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its position in Amdocs by 2.3% in the second quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 5,796 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $457,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd increased its stake in shares of Amdocs by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd now owns 9,389 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $741,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Amdocs by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 10,719 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $969,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Affirmative Financial Network raised its holdings in shares of Amdocs by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network now owns 3,085 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $279,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. 92.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Amdocs

(Get Free Report)

Amdocs Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides software and services worldwide. It designs, develops, operates, implements, supports, and markets open and modular cloud portfolio. The company provides CES23, a 5G and cloud-native microservices-based market-leading customer experience suite, that enables service providers to build, deliver, and monetize advanced services; Amdocs Subscription Marketplace, a software-as-a-service-based platform that includes an expansive network of pre-integrated digital services, such as media, gaming, eLearning, sports, and retail to security and business services; the monetization suite for charging, billing, policy, and revenue management; Intelligent networking suite with a set of modular, flexible, and open service lifecycle management capabilities for network automation journeys; amAIz, a telco GenAI framework; Amdocs Digital Brands Suite, a pre-integrated digital business suite; and Amdocs eSIM Cloud for service providers.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Amdocs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amdocs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.