FY2024 EPS Estimates for Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc. Decreased by DA Davidson (NASDAQ:BWB)

Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWB – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at DA Davidson lowered their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for Bridgewater Bancshares in a report released on Friday, August 30th. DA Davidson analyst J. Rulis now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.98 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $1.00. DA Davidson currently has a “Buy” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Bridgewater Bancshares’ current full-year earnings is $1.00 per share.

Get Bridgewater Bancshares alerts:

Separately, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Bridgewater Bancshares from $13.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th.

Bridgewater Bancshares Price Performance

Shares of BWB opened at $14.42 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $394.39 million, a PE ratio of 12.76 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.00. Bridgewater Bancshares has a 12-month low of $8.00 and a 12-month high of $14.90.

Bridgewater Bancshares (NASDAQ:BWB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $62.64 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.60 million. Bridgewater Bancshares had a net margin of 14.27% and a return on equity of 9.51%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.31 EPS.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bridgewater Bancshares

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BWB. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new position in Bridgewater Bancshares in the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in Bridgewater Bancshares by 28.4% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 4,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its stake in Bridgewater Bancshares by 100.4% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 10,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 5,128 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in Bridgewater Bancshares by 23.3% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 14,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,000 after purchasing an additional 2,713 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bridgewater Bancshares in the first quarter worth approximately $170,000. Institutional investors own 65.83% of the company’s stock.

Bridgewater Bancshares Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Bridgewater Bank that provides banking products and services to commercial real estate investors, entrepreneurs, business clients, and individuals in the United States. The company provides savings and money market accounts, demand deposits, time and brokered deposits, and interest and noninterest bearing transaction, as well as certificates of deposit.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Bridgewater Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bridgewater Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.