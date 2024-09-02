FY2024 EPS Estimates for EQB Inc. Decreased by Cormark (TSE:EQB)

EQB Inc. (TSE:EQB – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Cormark reduced their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of EQB in a note issued to investors on Thursday, August 29th. Cormark analyst L. Persaud now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $11.53 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $11.57. Cormark currently has a “Buy” rating and a $111.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for EQB’s current full-year earnings is $11.44 per share.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on EQB. CIBC cut their price target on EQB from C$110.00 to C$105.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. Raymond James cut their target price on EQB from C$110.00 to C$106.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. TD Securities cut their target price on EQB from C$112.00 to C$109.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Scotiabank cut their target price on EQB from C$113.00 to C$109.00 in a research report on Monday, August 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on EQB from C$107.00 to C$109.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$105.67.

EQB Price Performance

Shares of TSE EQB opened at C$95.38 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$95.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$89.46. EQB has a 1-year low of C$66.41 and a 1-year high of C$98.88. The company has a market cap of C$3.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.58.

EQB (TSE:EQB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 28th. The company reported C$2.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$2.93 by C$0.03. EQB had a return on equity of 14.70% and a net margin of 39.67%. The company had revenue of C$327.24 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$325.00 million.

EQB Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be given a dividend of $0.47 per share. This is a positive change from EQB’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.97%. EQB’s payout ratio is 19.33%.

About EQB

EQB Inc, through its subsidiary, Equitable Bank, provides personal and commercial banking services to retail and commercial customers in Canada. The company accepts term deposits and guaranteed investment certificates, high interest savings accounts, institutional deposit notes and covered bonds, as well as specialized financing solutions.

