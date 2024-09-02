FY2024 EPS Estimates for Nordic American Tankers Limited (NYSE:NAT) Raised by B. Riley

Nordic American Tankers Limited (NYSE:NAT – Free Report) – B. Riley raised their FY2024 EPS estimates for shares of Nordic American Tankers in a note issued to investors on Thursday, August 29th. B. Riley analyst L. Burke now forecasts that the shipping company will post earnings per share of $0.40 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $0.39. The consensus estimate for Nordic American Tankers’ current full-year earnings is $0.41 per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Nordic American Tankers’ FY2025 earnings at $0.48 EPS.

Get Nordic American Tankers alerts:

Several other analysts have also issued reports on NAT. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of Nordic American Tankers from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Nordic American Tankers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of Nordic American Tankers from $4.50 to $4.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday.

Nordic American Tankers Stock Up 1.9 %

Shares of NYSE:NAT opened at $3.72 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $776.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.63 and a beta of -0.16. The business’s 50 day moving average is $3.73 and its 200 day moving average is $3.92. Nordic American Tankers has a 12-month low of $3.31 and a 12-month high of $4.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NAT. TrueMark Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nordic American Tankers during the second quarter worth $4,373,000. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of Nordic American Tankers by 40.5% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,499,565 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $13,928,000 after buying an additional 1,009,096 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Nordic American Tankers by 122.8% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,291,682 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $5,141,000 after buying an additional 711,973 shares in the last quarter. Prevail Innovative Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Nordic American Tankers in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,443,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Nordic American Tankers by 5.7% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 11,606,339 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $46,195,000 after acquiring an additional 621,588 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.29% of the company’s stock.

Nordic American Tankers Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 26th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 26th. Nordic American Tankers’s payout ratio is 150.00%.

About Nordic American Tankers

(Get Free Report)

Nordic American Tankers Limited, a tanker company, acquires and charters double-hull tankers in Bermuda and internationally. It operates a fleet of 20 Suezmax crude oil tankers. The company was incorporated in 1995 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Nordic American Tankers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nordic American Tankers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.