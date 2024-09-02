FY2025 Earnings Estimate for Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Issued By National Bank Financial (TSE:CM)

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (TSE:CM – Free Report) (NYSE:CM) – Investment analysts at National Bank Financial upped their FY2025 EPS estimates for Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in a research note issued on Thursday, August 29th. National Bank Financial analyst G. Dechaine now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $7.75 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $7.35. The consensus estimate for Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s current full-year earnings is $7.32 per share.

Get Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce alerts:

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (TSE:CM – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The company reported C$1.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.66 by C$0.09. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce had a net margin of 29.25% and a return on equity of 11.92%. The business had revenue of C$6.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$6.11 billion.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$77.00 to C$85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$74.00 to C$75.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. UBS Group set a C$70.00 price target on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, TD Securities decreased their price target on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$93.00 to C$91.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$79.15.

View Our Latest Research Report on CM

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Trading Up 1.6 %

CM opened at C$78.76 on Monday. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a 1-year low of C$47.44 and a 1-year high of C$79.62. The company has a market cap of C$74.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$69.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$67.29.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 27th will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 27th. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s payout ratio is presently 54.96%.

Insider Transactions at Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce

In related news, Senior Officer John Hountalas sold 20,808 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$65.97, for a total transaction of C$1,372,672.55. In related news, Senior Officer Christina Charlotte Kramer sold 23,782 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$67.50, for a total transaction of C$1,605,285.00. Also, Senior Officer John Hountalas sold 20,808 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$65.97, for a total transaction of C$1,372,672.55. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce

(Get Free Report)

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, a diversified financial institution, provides various financial products and services to personal, business, public sector, and institutional clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Canadian Personal and Business Banking; Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management; U.S.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.