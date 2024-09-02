FY2025 EPS Estimates for Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF) Increased by Analyst

Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF – Free Report) – Investment analysts at William Blair lifted their FY2025 earnings per share estimates for shares of Abercrombie & Fitch in a report issued on Wednesday, August 28th. William Blair analyst D. Carden now forecasts that the apparel retailer will post earnings of $10.26 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $9.11. The consensus estimate for Abercrombie & Fitch’s current full-year earnings is $10.08 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Abercrombie & Fitch’s Q4 2025 earnings at $3.53 EPS and Q2 2026 earnings at $2.51 EPS.

ANF has been the topic of a number of other reports. Argus cut shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $155.00 to $147.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Abercrombie & Fitch from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $167.00 to $194.00 in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Citigroup raised Abercrombie & Fitch from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Abercrombie & Fitch from $155.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Abercrombie & Fitch currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $178.43.

Abercrombie & Fitch stock opened at $147.57 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $160.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $145.54. The company has a market cap of $7.54 billion, a PE ratio of 18.35 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.15. Abercrombie & Fitch has a 1-year low of $49.24 and a 1-year high of $196.99.

In other Abercrombie & Fitch news, Director Kenneth B. Robinson sold 1,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.61, for a total value of $223,093.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,880 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,009,066.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Nigel Travis sold 7,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.66, for a total transaction of $1,337,182.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 19,855 shares in the company, valued at $3,448,019.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Kenneth B. Robinson sold 1,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.61, for a total value of $223,093.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,880 shares in the company, valued at $1,009,066.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.77% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 146.3% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 863,100 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $153,494,000 after acquiring an additional 512,700 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Abercrombie & Fitch in the 4th quarter valued at $37,632,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in Abercrombie & Fitch by 2,036.5% in the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 419,560 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $74,615,000 after purchasing an additional 399,922 shares during the period. Hennessy Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch during the fourth quarter worth about $32,897,000. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 613.3% during the first quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 356,610 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $44,694,000 after purchasing an additional 306,616 shares in the last quarter.

Abercrombie & Fitch Co, through its subsidiaries, operates as an omnichannel retailer in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and internationally. The company offers an assortment of apparel, personal care products, and accessories for men, women, and kids under the Abercrombie & Fitch, abercrombie kids, Hollister, and Gilly Hicks brands.

